brand strategy
1 day ago
3 keys to defining your brand strategy
SGK's global creative director explains why an agile brand strategy and consumer-focused tone of voice are essential to building and maintaining a brand for the future.
Oct 8, 2010
China DBSTAR appoints Incite to handle brand strategy
BEIJING – China Direct Broadcast Star (China DBSTAR), the first satellite digital distributor in China, has tasked Beijing-based Incite Group with its full service branding business.
