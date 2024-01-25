News Advertising Media PR Marketing Creativity Branding Spikes
Spikes Staff
21 hours ago

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Gavin Chimes, ECD, Howatson+Company

Spikes Asia catches up with the award-winning executive creative director to unpack the ever-evolving landscape of creativity, and any advice for independent agencies looking to win big at this year's event.

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Gavin Chimes, ECD, Howatson+Company

As Spikes Asia, APAC’s prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness returns in 2024, this year will see a showcase of talent from across the region from Australia to Mainland China to India, Japan, New Zealand, and more.

Someone all too familiar with the festivities is Gavin Chimes—the executive creative director of Howatson+Company, with One Grand Prix, four Gold Spikes and two Silver Spikes under the agency belt. He speaks to us about why they submitted ‘Rejected Ales’ to the Spikes Asia Awards last year, what drove the success of the campaign, and offers key advice for independent agencies looking to succeed at the Awards this year.

How has the landscape of creativity evolved over the past few years, and in what ways has this evolution influenced your agency's creative approaches?

The creative landscape has evolved in several ways over the last few years. First, there’s been a rise in new technologies such as AI, which is opening fascinating new creative opportunities. We’ve also entered a golden age of entertainment and content, which we’re consuming in more ways, on more devices, than ever before. Additionally, earned media has become an increasingly important part of any successful campaign, especially with a reduction in production budgets. To navigate this changing landscape, our agency brings together different capabilities to solve modern business challenges—creative, production, media, tech, PR and data. Different departments constantly collaborating, sharing and building upon ideas. We call this intersectional creativity. It's not just something we say to clients. It’s the soul of our agency and informs how we act every day.

What motivated your team to submit Rejected Ales for the Industry Craft Spikes and other relevant Spikes Awards including Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, Design and Outdoor?

Spikes represents the benchmark of creativity for our region, so we’ll always be motivated to enter our work into the award show. The non-traditional nature of Rejected Ales meant that we could enter it into multiple categories. It lived as a retail activation, a piece of direct mail, a holistic design identity and was dripping with meticulously crafted copy. Each one of these touchpoints meant a different jury could review the campaign from a unique lens.

In your view, what played the most significant role in driving the success of the Rejected Ales campaign?

I believe three things made Rejected Ales successful. The idea, the craft and the orchestration. The idea itself—selling a perfect beer by promoting its near-perfect rejects—allowed us to talk to beer-drinkers and retailers in a wholly new way for the category. The craft let us stand out in a heavily cluttered beer-fridge, with distinctive packaging designs and attention-grabbing copy. While we fastidiously orchestrated the campaign to reach the right audiences at the right times, from installing entire beer fridges in leading bottles stores, to sending direct mail kits to influencers, to entering our rejects into international beer competitions (where they fittingly won Silver). All these elements worked together to ensure Rejected Ales wasn’t just a great idea but one that was well-executed and had real-world impact.

If you could share one key piece of advice for other independent agencies entering their work into awards, what would it be?

Indies tend to lack the award budgets of network agencies, so being smart with category choices can help. I’ve found that spreading the work across more juries, rather than doubling down on one, gives the work a better shot at winning. Yet this approach is only effective if the work is relevant for the category. Sometimes that means crafting a new case study that’s relevant for the jury. It’s more effort but often worthwhile.

Submit your work for Spikes Asia before the final entry deadline on 1 February 2024 here.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

4 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

5 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

6 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

7 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

9 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

10 Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

Related Articles

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Matt Che, CMO, Budweiser APAC
Jan 17, 2024
Spikes Staff

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Matt Che, ...

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Aditya Kanthy, CEO and managing director, DDB Mudra Group
Nov 30, 2023
Spikes Staff

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Aditya ...

Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury presidents announced
Oct 26, 2023
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury ...

Spikes Asia announces first speakers for its 38th edition
Jan 11, 2024
Spikes Staff

Spikes Asia announces first speakers for its 38th ...

Just Published

A view from Dave Trott: Great account people
3 hours ago
Dave Trott

A view from Dave Trott: Great account people

Even the most brilliantly crafted campaign is not advertising if it never gets the chance to be executed, says Dave Trott.

Netflix phases out Basic tier as ad options come up trumps
4 hours ago
Lucy Shelley

Netflix phases out Basic tier as ad options come up ...

Netflix gives media companies a proper fight as ad business shows success on top of buying the rights to WWE’s Raw in $5bn deal.

WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson
4 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson

BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa will serve as chief executive of the combined agency, which will be the largest PR firm globally by revenue, according to revenue estimates from PRWeek's latest Agency Business Report.

Publicis Groupe reveals 6.3% growth and major investment in AI
16 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis Groupe reveals 6.3% growth and major ...

CoreAI platform will mean 'everyone in Publicis will become a data analyst, an engineer, an intelligence partner'.