Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury presidents announced

Spikes Asia, APAC’s prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced today that submissions are open for 2024, in addition to revealing the jury president line-up.

2024 sees the highest number of markets represented across the 13 industry experts, which are: Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and for the first time, a Taiwan-based agency.

Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan, who will preside over the Direct and Outdoor Juries, said: “Spikes Asia is a pivotal creative platform in Asia, and I'm very honoured and thrilled to be representing the first Taiwan-based agency on the jury president line-up. In this era of profound change, old orders crumble, new platforms emerge, everything is undergoing reinvention. As technology advances, creativity must embrace human wisdom to connect with people, spark conversations, and invite them into this wonderful playground, and take action in the direction we envision. At this moment, as we're still capable of reshaping the present, I hope to see more remarkable works uniting people and weaving a shared vision of the future we desire.”

The jury presidents will convene in Singapore with their juries next year to set the benchmark for creative excellence in APAC for a 37th edition.