Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury presidents announced

Entries are now officially open for Spikes Asia, with the creative awards also announcing its jury president line-up and the return of Spikes Academy in person for 2024.

Spikes Asia, APAC’s prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced today that submissions are open for 2024, in addition to revealing the jury president line-up.

2024 sees the highest number of markets represented across the 13 industry experts, which are: Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and for the first time, a Taiwan-based agency.

Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan, who will preside over the Direct and Outdoor Juries, said: “Spikes Asia is a pivotal creative platform in Asia, and I'm very honoured and thrilled to be representing the first Taiwan-based agency on the jury president line-up. In this era of profound change, old orders crumble, new platforms emerge, everything is undergoing reinvention. As technology advances, creativity must embrace human wisdom to connect with people, spark conversations, and invite them into this wonderful playground, and take action in the direction we envision. At this moment, as we're still capable of reshaping the present, I hope to see more remarkable works uniting people and weaving a shared vision of the future we desire.”

The jury presidents will convene in Singapore with their juries next year to set the benchmark for creative excellence in APAC for a 37th edition.

Spikes Asia has also announced changes to the 2024 Awards. New for 2024 are the Gaming Spikes, which will celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay. Submissions will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience, while driving commercial success.

Inaugural jury president of the Gaming Spikes, Joey David Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, the Philippines, commented: “Being the President of the Entertainment, Music, and Gaming jury at Spikes Asia is a tremendous honour, especially with the exciting addition of the Gaming Spike in 2024. Gaming has evolved into a cultural force, infusing its creative potential into marketing that connects with dedicated communities around the world. It's thrilling to witness this alongside the groundbreaking strides in entertainment and music. Asia's longstanding dominance in gaming is finally being recognised—a testament to the incredible talent and innovation thriving in this dynamic region. Let's embrace the future of creativity!”

Other changes include the Strategy & Effectiveness Spikes evolving into the Creative Strategy Spikes, celebrating the idea behind the idea and highlighting how strategic planning has the power to reshape a brand, transform its business and shape consumer behaviour.

The Media Spikes has been refreshed, with a dedicated section for Media Agencies and the Mobile Spikes has been retired to reflect how mobile-led creativity has been expanding into almost every Spike. More information on the Awards can be found here.

The Spikes Asia 2024 jury presidents have been named as:

  • Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Glass: The Award for Change, Integrated and Grand Prix for Good jury president: Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC
  • Creative Data and Innovation jury president: Mandy Hou, chief digital officer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China
  • Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy jury president: Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India
  • Design and Industry Craft jury president: Takahiro Hosoda, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan
  • Digital Craft and Social & Influencer jury president: Jax Jung, global creative director, Cheil Worldwide, Global
  • Direct and Outdoor jury president: Alice Chou, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan
  • Entertainment, Gaming and Music jury president: Joey David Tiempo, founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines
  • Film jury president: Tony Bradbourne, founder, Special, New Zealand
  • Film Craft jury president: Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia
  • Healthcare jury president: Lyndon Louis, executive creative director, BrandCare Asia, India
  • Media jury president: Sapna Nemani, chief solutions officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC
  • PR jury president: Emily Poon, president, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC
  • Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio jury president: Guan Hin Tay, creative chairman, BBDO, Singapore

Event registration is now open, and entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 1 February 2024.

More information can be found here

Return of Spikes Academy in person for 2024

The Spikes Asia Academy, returning in person for 2024, is now open for registration. Open to creatives and brand marketers under 30, the Academy nurtures ambitious new talent from the region, who are eager to unlock the power of creativity and reach the next level in their careers. The Spikes Asia Academy will feature a two day learning programme with world-renowned CEOs, CCOs, CMOs, directors and creative superstars.

Two Deans have been appointed to head up the Academy, Merlee Jaymee, Chairmom / Founder, The Misfits Camp and Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO Singapore, who will shape the programme and deliver a world-class learning experience for students.

The Spikes Asia Academy's theme for 2024 is "Fear-proof" and the programme aims to deliver a groundbreaking interactive creative thinking course that transforms fear from an inhibiting force into a powerful tool for creativity, motivation, and success. The programme promotes creative intelligence and fosters courage, ambition, and success in all aspects of imagination, turning fear into a valuable resource for personal growth, innovation and achievement.

Topics

  • Embracing the creative process
  • Building emotional resilience
  • Fostering curiosity, creativity and risk-taking
  • Making creativity a habit
  • Storytelling and communication

In addition to the Academy, Spikes Asia is funding two senior students from The Misfits Camp to attend Spikes Asia 2024. The Misfits Camp, founded by the former CCO of dentsu Creative APAC and co-Dean, Merlee Jayme, trains creative individuals with neurodiverse and physical disabilities, to help build their careers.

Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, said: "We’re excited to welcome The Misfits Camp as Spikes Asia’s Creative Digital Partner for 2024 and work alongside them to fund two students to attend Spikes Asia. Nurturing young talent is an integral part of the Event and we will focus on creating opportunities, providing access, and nurturing the next generation of creative marketing leaders. It’s also incredibly exciting to see the Spikes Academy return in-person, alongside two Deans with such impressive and wide ranging expertise to shape and design this prestigious learning programme.”

More information on registering for the Spikes Asia Academy can be found here.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

