Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Aditya Kanthy, CEO and managing director, DDB Mudra Group

As Spikes Asia, APAC’s prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, returns in 2024, next year will see the highest number of markets represented across 13 industry experts from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and for the first time, a Taiwan-based agency. Amongst those attending will be Aditya Kanthy. As CEO and MD of DDB Mudra, he's also jury president of the Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Spikes for 2024.

Spikes reporters caught up with Kanthy to talk about the Asia-Pacific creative landscape, constructive conflict and why you should write less to win more.

How has Asia-Pacific creativity within Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy evolved over the last few years, and what trends do you expect to see this year?

Our region has been at the cutting edge of technology and its creative application. We have so many markets where growth still hinges on category development and behaviour change. And so many brands that are serious about engaging with the communities that they serve. A commitment that includes driving immediate business outcomes while building for the long-term.

It is a really interesting set of conditions that are unique to Asia-Pacific. A region with diverse markets at various stages of development, spanning cultures. Where access to the internet and technology are fundamentally altering experiences of millions of people. This combination makes for heady mix and lots of creative tension. I expect to see this play out in the work this year.

Is there a legacy piece of Asia-Pacific creativity within Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy that’s stuck with you? What is it about this work that has such an enduring impact?

Work from our region won the Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness at Cannes this year. So, we have a current world-class benchmark. The piece from Cadbury is striking because of its creative excellence and use of technology. Its enduring impact stems from its discipline and consistency, its respect for the brand’s celebration of the idea of generosity.

What are you looking for in the jury room?

Constructive conflict. The differences in the room make the process rich, so I’m looking forward to lots of that. Healthy debates that lead to respect and professional friendships that last beyond the jury room.

What’s the one piece of advice you would give to strategists entering work into the Awards?

Write less.