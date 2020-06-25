festival

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.

Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of the Decade
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Kiwi creative agency has been awarded a grand total of 99 Lions over the past 10 years.

How should Cannes change ahead of its return in 2021?
Apr 8, 2020
Simon Gwynn

2020 will be first year since 1953 not to feature international Festival of Creativity or its predecessors.

Can Cannes Lions work in October?
Mar 23, 2020
Ben Bold

Ad festival has been postponed until October.

Cannes Lions officially postpones Festival of Creativity as COVID-19 crisis worsens
Mar 18, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cases of the deadly virus have topped 200,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday morning.

Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands need to be cognizant of nuances in this large and diverse population, according to a report from ADA.

