Spikes Asia x Campaign is on now

Today's lineup includes Mark Pritchard, Valerie Madon, Francis Flores, Nicola Eliot, David Guerrero and more. Register for free to participate.

Spikes Asia x Campaign is on now

It's here. Spikes Asia x Campaign: The Experience 2022 begins now and runs through Thursday with content streaming from 1pm SIN/HK onwards each day.  Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate. 

Today's agenda starts with a bang with a diverse industry panel exploring the event theme of 'A new creativity dawns', with Jollibee CMO Francis Flores, VMLY&R chief creative officer Valerie Madon and BBC StoryWorks APAC VP Nicola Eliot, moderated by Campaign's experiential marketing & PR editor Surekha Ragavan.

This will be followed up by a much anticipated discussion at 1:35pm with P&G chief brand officer Mark Pritchard in conversation with Campaign managing director Atifa Silk. 

At 2:05 pm David Guerrero, chairman & CCO of BBDO Guerrero will run through a session about all the crap one must go through to get a good idea. 

But that's not all. You'll also hear from Team Lewis on content strategies, Twitch on gaming for brands, Kantar on adapting creative skills, WGSN's marketing forecast, Ogilvy on AI campaigns and Leo Burnett with Kimberly-Clark.

You can also join a 60-minute Zoom workshop on how to create a career out of chaos.

Plus don't forget to join in the Campaign x Spikes Asia virtual space for networking, speaker meet-ups, fun and games, yoga and more!

Also note: Campaign will also be publishing our Spikes contenders lists as well as our Spikes Awards winners as they're released on the afternoon of Wednesday and Thursday (March 2 and 3), so there is plenty to look out for. 

Tuesday agenda

Campaign Asia-Pacific

