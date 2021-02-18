spikes asia x campaign

Engaging the consumers of tomorrow
8 hours ago
Staff

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: What are brands doing to engage audiences today? How have their strategies changed, and what can we expect to see from brands as the world continues to define the new normal.

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: From the acceptance of lo-fi content to growing interest in nostalgia, here's how to keep your campaigns relevant in this challenging time.

Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at the table: Mastercard CMO
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Dozens of new technologies are disrupting the art of marketing in unprecedented ways, bringing about an inflection point where some will adapt, and some will not, Raja Rajamannar told attendees at Spikes Asia X Campaign.

