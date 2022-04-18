Analysis
Spikes Asia X Campaign: What does creative risk-taking look like?

In this opening discussion, VMLY&R's Valerie Madon, BBC's Nicola Eliot and Jollibee's Francis Flores talk about the shifting perceptions of creativity in the past couple of years.

Transformative shifts over the last two years have powered the creative efforts of brands and agencies in Asia. The work has embodied real-life experiences and explored new creative techniques to deliver outstanding advertising.

As the world opens up, there are new possibilities and opportunities. The industry must continue to create ideas that tap into what life means to this new world of consumers in the region and their newfound ambitions.

In this opening discussion, leading creatives and brand leaders from APAC set the scene with a look at what creativity in 2022 and beyond means.

Speakers:

  • Francis Flores, CMO APAC, Jollibee
  • Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC, VMLY&R
  • Nicola Eliot, Vice President APAC, BBC StoryWorks
  • Moderator: Surekha Ragavan, Editor, Campaign-Asia Pacific
Campaign Asia-Pacific

