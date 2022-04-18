Spikes Asia X Campaign: What does creative risk-taking look like?

Transformative shifts over the last two years have powered the creative efforts of brands and agencies in Asia. The work has embodied real-life experiences and explored new creative techniques to deliver outstanding advertising.

As the world opens up, there are new possibilities and opportunities. The industry must continue to create ideas that tap into what life means to this new world of consumers in the region and their newfound ambitions.

In this opening discussion, leading creatives and brand leaders from APAC set the scene with a look at what creativity in 2022 and beyond means.

Speakers: