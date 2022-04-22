Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Spikes Asia X Campaign: You have to go through a lot of c*ap to get a idea

BBDO's David Guerrero explains how to master creative idea-generation by giving yourself permission to be bad at it.

There is a lot of cr*p in the real and virtual world that can get in the way of getting to good ideas. This class shows creatives how to start mastering time and environment for the best possible chance to succeed.

Insight draws on the work of Nobel Prize winning scientists, authors, tech moguls and rock stars.

This session covers:

  • How to improve work reliably on a daily basis
  • What can be learnt from creative superstars from the worlds of music, science, literature and history
  • How to encourage teams to keep trying new ideas and pushing for better work
  • How to control the distractions of technology and instead use it to make work better

Speaker:

  • David Guerrero, Chairman & CCO, BBDO Guerrero
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

