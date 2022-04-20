Spikes Asia X Campaign: Marc Pritchard on the future of creativity and advertising

Speakers:
- Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G
- Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
SPIKES HIGHLIGHTS: In an exclusive interview, Marc Pritchard talks to Campaign Asia on all things immersive experience, embedding technology into the everyday, sustainability, diversity, gaming and the metaverse.
Speakers:
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Horizon Media wins account after demonstrating its skills in delivering personalized advertising.
The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.
Red Bull Racing has overtaken Mercedes to become the team with the second-largest fan base in Formula One. Chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes explains how it has been attracting sponsors, engaging with younger audiences and becoming a media platform in a new age of sports marketing
Its food and refreshment brands will not use influencers who appeal to children under 16.