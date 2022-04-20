Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Marc Pritchard on the future of creativity and advertising

SPIKES HIGHLIGHTS: In an exclusive interview, Marc Pritchard talks to Campaign Asia on all things immersive experience, embedding technology into the everyday, sustainability, diversity, gaming and the metaverse.

Speakers:

  • Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G
  • Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

