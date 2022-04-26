Spikes Asia X Campaign: Data-backed content strategies for the multi-moment audience

Since the pandemic and with shifts in tech adoption, the way audiences engage and interact with brands has changed dramatically. While sparky creativity and tasty content are still key in engaging them, we know that a deeper understanding of what inspires and drives these audiences is essential in crafting effective and cost-efficient content strategies today.

In this session Team Lewis dives into learnings from a recent study in collaboration with GWI on today’s new breed of audience—the Multi-Moment Audience. They'll share key insights to help brands craft thoughtful and practical content strategies and execution methods to ensure your message is heard and remembered.

What makes the multi-moment audience tick (and swipe)?

How monotony, mood and motivation influence content and channels today

Building a content strategy that cuts through noise and maintains longevity

Speaker: