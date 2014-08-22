agenda
CMOs set to weigh-in on creativity and effectiveness
SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: It's free to register for next week's four-day virtual experience with top marketers from Mastercard, Visa, Spotify, Kraft Heinz, Pizza Hut, Unilever, TripAdvisor, STB, HP and more.
Emen Chong leaves Agenda to lead Tribal Shanghai
SHANGHAI - DDB China Group has appointed Emen Chong (张怡敏) as general manager of Tribal Worldwide Shanghai. Prior to this, she was client service director and head of account management at Agenda China.
7-Eleven launches Rilakkuma campaign to celebrate Japanese character's 10th birthday
HONG KONG - To mark the 10th anniversary of the popular Japanese children's figure Rilakkuma, 7-Eleven has launched a themed marketing campaign to drive visits and sales among fans and collectors.
Ecco adds digital agency Agenda to roster
SHANGHAI - Agenda has been appointed digital agency of record for Ecco.
James Wu hands over helm of Wunderman and Agenda Taiwan to A.P. Lin
TAIPEI - A.P. Lin has taken over the MD role at Wunderman and AGENDA Taiwan from long-serving boss James Wu, who has left to become an entrepreneur.
Wunderman China hires Chris Jones as first executive creative director
SHANGHAI - Aiming to show commitment to its clients and bring its creative output in line with international standards, Wunderman China Group has hired creative veteran Chris Jones as its first executive creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins