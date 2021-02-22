Spikes Asia X Campaign is underway

It's here. Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience begins today and runs through Thursday with content streaming from 2pm SIN/HK onwards each day. Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate. You can then add sessions to your personalised “My Interests” page.

Today's agenda starts with a bang at 2pm with an star panel of top regional creatives Tara Ford, Yasaharu Sasaki and Malcolm Poynton, hosted by Cannes Lions chairman Philip Thomas.

At 3:10pm Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar discusses the art and science of quantum marketing through multiple touchpoints with Campaign Asia-Pacific associate editor Rahul Sachitanand.

Then, at 4pm hear directly from WPP CEO Mark Read on their latest strategies for adapting to the new marketing environment in a live conversation with Campaign Asia-Pacific managing director Atifa Silk.

But that's not all. You'll also hear from WARC on post-pandemic creativity, from The Lion's Share co-founder on new purpose brand missions and from singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono and Warner Music on amplifying purpose through voice.

Monday agenda:

Also note: Campaign will also be publishing the Spikes Awards shortlists and Young Spikes winners as they're released on the morning of Tuesday, February 23rd, so there is plenty to look out for.