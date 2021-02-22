Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Today's lineup includes WPP CEO Mark Read, Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar, top creatives Tara Ford, Yasuharu Sasaki, Malcolm Poyton. Register for free to participate.

Spikes Asia X Campaign is underway

It's here.  Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience begins today and runs through Thursday with content streaming from 2pm SIN/HK onwards each day.  Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate.  You can then add sessions to your personalised “My Interests” page.

Today's agenda starts with a bang at 2pm with an star panel of top regional creatives Tara Ford, Yasaharu Sasaki and Malcolm Poynton, hosted by Cannes Lions chairman Philip Thomas.

At 3:10pm Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar discusses the art and science of quantum marketing through multiple touchpoints with Campaign Asia-Pacific associate editor Rahul Sachitanand.

Then, at 4pm hear directly from WPP CEO Mark Read on their latest strategies for adapting to the new marketing environment in a live conversation with Campaign Asia-Pacific managing director Atifa Silk. 

But that's not all. You'll also hear from WARC on post-pandemic creativity, from The Lion's Share co-founder on new purpose brand missions and from singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono and Warner Music on amplifying purpose through voice. 

Monday agenda:

Also note: Campaign will also be publishing the Spikes Awards shortlists and Young Spikes winners as they're released on the morning of Tuesday, February 23rd, so there is plenty to look out for. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Mark Read interview and Q&A
Analysis
9 hours ago
Staff

Mark Read interview and Q&A

VIDEO FROM SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: WPP's CEO Mark Read speaks with Spikes and Campaign's Atifa Silk about the structure of the WPP network, agency integration and more.

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity
Marketing
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: From the acceptance of lo-fi content to growing interest in nostalgia, here's how to keep your campaigns relevant in this challenging time.

The secret to better brand collaborations with artists
Advertising
12 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The secret to better brand collaborations with artists

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Warner Music’s brand partnerships lead and singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono look at how to create win-win scenarios for brands and artists.

Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at the table: Mastercard CMO
News
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at ...

Dozens of new technologies are disrupting the art of marketing in unprecedented ways, bringing about an inflection point where some will adapt, and some will not, Raja Rajamannar told attendees at Spikes Asia X Campaign.