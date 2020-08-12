spikes asia
Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021
Inaugural Spikes Asia Creativity Report will also be released as the awards move to become an early regional benchmark in the leadup to Cannes Lions.
Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled
The Festival and Awards will not take place in 2020.
Spikes Asia 2020 to be held at Marina Bay Sands in October
New dates and new venue aim to expand Asia's largest creativity festival experience, with delegate passes available starting April 16.
How creative festivals can connect with 'Gen C'
Reflecting on Spikes Asia, the ECD of INVNT identified how the festival connected with a new group of consumers, or what he likes to call 'Gen C'.
Keeping pace with... Google's Tara Mckenty
WATCH: Solving diversity challenges, role models, overhyped trends and more. The APAC Brand Studio creative lead tackles it all.
What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.
