PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges
Mar 26, 2020
Staff

The entry deadline for the 19th edition of the PR Awards Asia is fast approaching.

Cannes Lions selects five APAC jury presidents
Dec 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

US and UK still dominate list of jury leaders, but women outnumber men for the first time.

Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members
Aug 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

The Festival reveals the complete list of 97 jurors from across the region, 49% of whom are women.

Innovation Jury President: “Asia has the possibility to be stronger”
Jun 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

CANNES IN SHORTS: Bill Yom says while Asia only picked up a bronze, the region has all the elements needed to do better

Tangrams 2019 jury presidents announced
Apr 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketers from Fonterra, Mondelez, Citi, and McDonald's will lead judging for the awards, which will be presented during Spikes Asia 2019 in September.

2019 Cannes jury presidents list is tone deaf to global diversity calls
Dec 10, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

24 of 27 upcoming Cannes jury presidents this year now work in the US or UK.

