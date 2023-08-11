Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the jury members for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023.

Now in its eleventh year, Women to Watch continues to be an important initiative for spotlighting the exceptional work of women in APAC, against a backdrop of gender bias and discrimination that, sadly, remains commonplace. Women to Watch provides an avenue to spotlight the inspiring stories of women who are innovating processes, delivering results and championing change despite bias.

Entries will be reviewed by the jury panel and the members are:

Allison Chew, Head of PR, Brand and Marketing, AIA Singapore

Jayss Rajoo, Director, Marketing and Innovation, Pizza Hut Singapore

Kristie Cheung, Head of Marketing Communications, Lalamove

Melissa Chen, Head of Marketing, Uber Taiwan

Nikita Mishra, Deputy Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Rahat Kapur, Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Susanne Migchels, Marketing & R&D Director Indonesia & Papua New Guinea, Heinz ABC Indonesia

The final deadline for entry is Tuesday, 22 August 2023. For full entry criteria and more information on the jury, please visit our Women to Watch 2023 site here.