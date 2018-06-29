juries

Spikes Asia announces full 2023 juries
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

See the 110 APAC industry experts selected to serve on Spikes' 15 juries. The region's top industry awards programme is currently open for entries.

Wondering where the Lions are
Jun 29, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Cannes needs more Asia in its juries before we deride the region’s creative output.

Cannes juries grapple with new categories
Jun 22, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Jurists in the brand new Social & Influencer and Creative Ecommerce categories open up about the challenges in balancing creativity and effectiveness

Photos: Spikes Asia 2017 juries
Oct 3, 2017

Official photos of the 2017 Spikes juries.

Cannes Lions announces press, outdoor and media juries
Mar 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

CANNES - The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the members of the 2012 Press, Outdoor, Media and Direct Lions Juries.

Spikes Asia finalises first of juries for 2010
Jul 30, 2010
Marie Green

REGIONAL - The jury members for the Design, Direct & Sales Promotion, Digital, TV/ Cinema, Print, Outdoor and Radio for this years Spikes Asia festival, held from 19 to 21 September in Singapore, has been announced.

