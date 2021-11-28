Advertising Marketing News The Work
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Coca‑Cola is ringing in the holidays by bringing back a well-loved activation.

After a year's hiatus, the Coke lorry is resuming the brand's traditional tour around the UK, originally inspired by the "Holidays are coming" advert from 1995, created by WB Doner. The trucks subsequently featured in many of Coca-Cola's Christmas campaigns.

Much like previous years, the truck will be stationed alongside a snowy winter wonderland setting, where visitors can take photos and receive a small can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. This year, Coca-Cola is planning to "stop off at as many cities around the UK as possible", with the cities revealed over the next few weeks via its social media or website.

The tour started in Scotland at the Silverburn shopping centre in, Glasgow (24-25 November). It will move on to The Metro Shopping Centre in Gateshead on 26 November before visiting the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds (27-28 November) and Xscape Castleford, Yorkshire on 1 December.

N2O, which has a history of working with the brand on other activations, is delivering the project.

In 2018, Coca-Cola released an updated version of its iconic "Holidays are coming" Christmas ad by Ogilvy Berlin that featured Santa swigging a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar from a glass bottle. Its 2021 ad is is a cutdown version of the 1995 original by WB Doner.

Earlier this month Coca-Cola released "Real magic at Christmas" by DentsuMB. The ad features a boy who makes a chimney for Santa out of the redundant boxes. The holiday campaign falls under its "Real magic" global brand platform and will run in more than 90 markets.

Source:
Campaign UK

