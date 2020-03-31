uk

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
1 hour ago
Fayola Douglas

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

UK ad market faces drop of 50% in April
Mar 31, 2020
Gideon Spanier

"It's a car crash."

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.

Christmas explosion unleashes a dragon, a jaguar, an otter, and a rapping teapot
Nov 15, 2019
Ad Nut

Also, a talking carrot, a Dickensian melodrama, a Mariah Carey, and an epic drum battle.

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
May 15, 2019
Kim Benjamin

According to the brand, the 'Great wall of Chinese' celebrates the UK's favourite type of takeaway food.

