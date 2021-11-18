Search
holiday2021
19 hours ago
Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone
Usually an early holiday treat, the grocer's Christmas-themed ad for this year is less ho-ho-ho and more ho-hum.
20 hours ago
HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story
A Christmas ad entices families to visit the park during the holidays, where they can enjoy a simulated snowfall.
3 days ago
Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion
Reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, the heartwarming film presents a solution to the millions of children living without a chimney for Santa to come down.
Nov 18, 2021
NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity
INSPIRATION STATION: The SCMP invited five Hong Kong artists to mint NFTs of original works to raise funds for the annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.
Nov 8, 2021
Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad
Ad created by Lucky Generals.
Nov 5, 2021
Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water
The beer brand’s campaign includes OOH and a short film, narrated by Matt Damon.
