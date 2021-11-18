holiday2021

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone
19 hours ago
Ad Nut

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone

Usually an early holiday treat, the grocer's Christmas-themed ad for this year is less ho-ho-ho and more ho-hum.

HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story
20 hours ago
Ad Nut

HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story

A Christmas ad entices families to visit the park during the holidays, where they can enjoy a simulated snowfall.

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion
3 days ago
Imogen Watson

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, the heartwarming film presents a solution to the millions of children living without a chimney for Santa to come down.

NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity
Nov 18, 2021
Matthew Miller

NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity

INSPIRATION STATION: The SCMP invited five Hong Kong artists to mint NFTs of original works to raise funds for the annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad
Nov 8, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad

Ad created by Lucky Generals.

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water
Nov 5, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water

The beer brand’s campaign includes OOH and a short film, narrated by Matt Damon.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

2 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

4 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

5 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

6 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

7 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Why does workplace harassment often go unreported?

9 'You know how he is': Why workplace sexual harassment goes unreported

Edelman: ‘We will do more—not less—climate change work’

10 Edelman: ‘We will do more—not less—climate change work’