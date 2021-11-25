News The Work
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Apple holiday ad tugs on heartstrings—but not too tightly

A sweet girl-befriends-snowman tale directed by a famous father-son film director duo.

Jason Reitman, expert of the tragicomedy film genre with creations such as Juno, Young Adult, and Up in the Air, has done it again. This time, for Apple’s annual holiday ad, he pairs up for the first time with his equally acclaimed film director dad Ivan Reitman, known for classic family hits such as Ghostbusters and Space Jam.

Apple's three-minute film, shot on the iPhone 13 Pro, centres on a young girl who goes to great lengths to save her snowman—called Simon—from destruction, initially from her brother’s blasé attitude towards attacking snowmen. The girl then stores Simon in her freezer with the hope of keeping him alive throughout the year until it snows again. Through power outages and an overcrowded freezer, Simon lives on long enough to deliver a sweet message at the end about waiting to be reunited with loved ones.

Without being too saccharine, as this genre of holiday ads can often be, the Reitman father-son duo uses quick montage-style edits and chuckle-worthy moments to drive home the film’s message with refinement. For example, there’s one suitably amusing scene at the 1:30 mark where the film’s exasperated protagonist tapes her freezer door shut to further protect Simon. But this scene immediately cuts to her mother casually ignoring the tape to store leftovers in the freezer.

A 60-second version of the commercial will run on broadcast and online TV, with the longer-form film on YouTube and 15- and 6-second feature-specific shorts running on digital and social. The behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film (above) is also available on YouTube.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA Media Arts Lab
Directors: Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman
DP: James Whitaker
Production Company: Bob Industries
Music: Valerie June “You and I”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad
Advertising
Nov 8, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times ...

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti
Advertising
Nov 2, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a ...

HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
16 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
1 day ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.