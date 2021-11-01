Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti

Lego’s new festive campaign for 2021 celebrates the limitless nature of children’s imagination, with scenes of Star Wars stormtroopers running away from insects and a dragon who puts out fires, rather than starting them.

The campaign will run across TV, digital, Spotify, Snapchat, out of home, social and ecommerce. It will also appear at Lego stores which will offer shoppable sets that inspired children in the film.

Developed by the Lego Agency, the film transforms children’s fantasies into tangible realities for the viewer. Stormtroopers march through the forest only to be thwarted by a swarm of bees, a firefighter dragon saves a weightlifter from a medieval castle and a spaceship cruises between skyscrapers.

Set to a reworked version of The Foundation’s Build me up Buttercup, the theme song includes the lyrics “Build it up, mix it up, change it up”, all in the spirit of embracing the weird and wacky.

As part of the holiday campaign, the Lego Group has also created two sets of rebuilding instructions to help kids and parents transform existing builds.

The spot was directed by Traktor, with production by Stink Paris and post-production by MPC. It aims to show how Lego can unlock children’s creativity and rebuild the world offered to them in a more inventive way.

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the Lego Group, said: “As with everything we do, this campaign is inspired by children whose extraordinary imaginations show us that the world is full of possibilities.

"Whatever a child’s passion, with Lego Play they can explore and rebuild the world around them while developing skills such as creative resilience, communication and the confidence they need to thrive in it.”