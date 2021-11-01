Advertising News
Shauna Lewis
22 hours ago

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti

The film transforms children’s fantasies into tangible scenes for the viewer.

Lego’s new festive campaign for 2021 celebrates the limitless nature of children’s imagination, with scenes of Star Wars stormtroopers running away from insects and a dragon who puts out fires, rather than starting them.

The campaign will run across TV, digital, Spotify, Snapchat, out of home, social and ecommerce. It will also appear at Lego stores which will offer shoppable sets that inspired children in the film.

Developed by the Lego Agency, the film transforms children’s fantasies into tangible realities for the viewer. Stormtroopers march through the forest only to be thwarted by a swarm of bees, a firefighter dragon saves a weightlifter from a medieval castle and a spaceship cruises between skyscrapers.

Set to a reworked version of The Foundation’s Build me up Buttercup, the theme song includes the lyrics “Build it up, mix it up, change it up”, all in the spirit of embracing the weird and wacky.

As part of the holiday campaign, the Lego Group has also created two sets of rebuilding instructions to help kids and parents transform existing builds.

The spot was directed by Traktor, with production by Stink Paris and post-production by MPC. It aims to show how Lego can unlock children’s creativity and rebuild the world offered to them in a more inventive way.

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the Lego Group, said: “As with everything we do, this campaign is inspired by children whose extraordinary imaginations show us that the world is full of possibilities.

"Whatever a child’s passion, with Lego Play they can explore and rebuild the world around them while developing skills such as creative resilience, communication and the confidence they need to thrive in it.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

5 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

6 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

8 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

10 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Related Articles

Watch the thrilling tale of Lego's 'Damp Knight'
Advertising
Sep 23, 2021
Ad Nut

Watch the thrilling tale of Lego's 'Damp Knight'

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers
Marketing
Apr 20, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult ...

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app
Digital
Jan 27, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app

Olympics appoints former Lego digital chief Silberbauer to marketing role
Digital
Dec 20, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Olympics appoints former Lego digital chief ...

Just Published

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best

There are 48 ways to transform creativity. Here’s number three – use an old idea.

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali
Advertising
7 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this ...

The campaign titled, 'deliver the love' ahead of the festive season, aims at spreading the message of spending Diwali with covid heroes.

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences
Media
7 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch ...

The ‘More Than This’ podcast translates tone and pace into visuals.

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more

The iced tea brand will provide $100,000 to women entrepreneurs to help lighten the load.