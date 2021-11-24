HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story

Hong Kong Disneyland has unveiled a new TVC (above) for the holiday season. It tells the sweet tale of a brother who seeks to save Christmas for his little sister after the two hear a fake-news report that Santa won't be coming due to sleigh-maintenance issues.
It's adorable.
If Ad Nut's reaction to the 'Brotherly love' film sounds measured, it is only because Ad Nut has, in the past, had, shall we say, a problem maintaining any sense of reason when it comes to watching and writing about holiday ads. The Disneyland film may be lovely and cute to you, but to Ad Nut it is a test. Will it trigger the kind of overindulgence that Ad Nut engaged in during the 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons? Let us hope not.
Anyway, the ad is running on TV (ViuTV, HK Open HK, Cable TV, Now TV) and online (ViuTV, Viu.com, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram). It promotes the park's many holiday-themed events and promotions, including—as the film hints at—a 'snowfall' event presided over by Goofy:
If you want more Christmas-themed ads, we've posted a few recently, and our UK colleagues seem to be emulating Ad Nut's past excesses.
