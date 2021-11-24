Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

HK Disneyland tells a sweet sibling-Santa story

A Christmas ad entices families to visit the park during the holidays, where they can enjoy a simulated snowfall.

Hong Kong Disneyland has unveiled a new TVC (above) for the holiday season. It tells the sweet tale of a brother who seeks to save Christmas for his little sister after the two hear a fake-news report that Santa won't be coming due to sleigh-maintenance issues.

It's adorable.

If Ad Nut's reaction to the 'Brotherly love' film sounds measured, it is only because Ad Nut has, in the past, had, shall we say, a problem maintaining any sense of reason when it comes to watching and writing about holiday ads. The Disneyland film may be lovely and cute to you, but to Ad Nut it is a test. Will it trigger the kind of overindulgence that Ad Nut engaged in during the 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons? Let us hope not.

Anyway, the ad is running on TV (ViuTV, HK Open HK, Cable TV, Now TV) and online (ViuTV, Viu.com, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram). It promotes the park's many holiday-themed events and promotions, including—as the film hints at—a 'snowfall' event presided over by Goofy:

If you want more Christmas-themed ads, we've posted a few recently, and our UK colleagues seem to be emulating Ad Nut's past excesses.

CREDITS

Creative Team: Cherry Leong, Antony Chow, Dick Cheng, Keith Yeung, Patrick Tom
Producer: Turkey Ho, Ken Pun
Director, Creative: Patrick Tom
Director, Marketing: Jenkin Ho
Director, Strategy: Flora Tsui
VP, Marketing: Daisy Sit
Marketing & Media Strategy: Sam Chan, Rainco Lam, Mandy Lam, Phyllis Ma, Venus Szeto, Alex Fong
Activation Team: Sincere Ng, Jess Chak, Tinny Chung
HK Disneyland Entertainment & Costuming:
Creative Director: Randy Wojcik
Associate Show Director: Jeffrey Garcia
Character Event Manager: Adeline Yeo
Lead: Christine To
Production Manager: Jan Tse
Stage Manager: Vicki Chow
Production Assistant: HoChun Sin

Production Company: Moviola Productions Ltd.
Director: Anthony Ng
Producer: Christine Ip
Director of Photography: Brian Lai
Assistant Director: David Tsui
Production Manager: Pat Lui
Director of Photography: Brian Lai
Gaffer: Chow Lam
Art Director: Lewis Fok
Wardrobe Stylist: Fung Tsz Shan
Casting: Ida Chan / Stephanie Pang
MakeUp Stylist: Cherie Wong
Hair Stylist: Veronica Chan
Post Production: Touches Ltd
Producer: Racheal Wong
Editor: Philip Chan
Colorist: Chan Kwok Choi
Online Editor: Lisa Ying
Music House: Drum Music
Composer: Eddie Chung
Manager: Winnie Chan

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad
Advertising
Nov 8, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times ...

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti
Advertising
Nov 2, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a ...

Apple holiday ad tugs on heartstrings—but not too tightly
News
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Apple holiday ad tugs on heartstrings—but not too ...

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
16 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
1 day ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.