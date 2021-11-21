Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Ever wondered how Santa delivers his presents without a chimney to stuff himself down? For millions of children in the world living in apartment blocks, the concept of a fireplace is something only seen in the movies.
Coca-Cola's holiday campaign presents a solution to this universal problem, with a heartwarming tale of a young boy who brings his community together, with a cardboard chimney that wraps itself around their apartments and their hearts.
Reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, the ad brilliantly captures the power of humans to do good while touching on themes of isolation.
Title: "Chimney"
Agency: DentsuMB
Director: Sam Brown
Production company: Rogue Films