Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose
Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, “Open like never before” stars George the Poet as he performs a piece calling on the public to look at the world in a different light.
Coca-Cola is 'exiting some zombie brands'
CEO James Quincey laid out the company's plan for increased marketing effectiveness and efficiency after lacklustre Q2 results.
Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great
Global spot by Anomaly is the real thing.
Watch Coca-Cola's super optimistic global video, made in Malaysia
Brand thanks everyday heroes for 'filling the glass with kindness and hope'.
Coca-Cola pauses marketing spend amid Covid-19
Soft-drinks giant plans to re-engage with consumers 'when timing is right'.
A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power
Your brain creates the bottle in these simple ads by Publicis Italy.
