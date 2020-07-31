cocacola

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose
Jul 31, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose

Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, “Open like never before” stars George the Poet as he performs a piece calling on the public to look at the world in a different light.

Coca-Cola is 'exiting some zombie brands'
Jul 22, 2020
Diana Bradley

Coca-Cola is 'exiting some zombie brands'

CEO James Quincey laid out the company's plan for increased marketing effectiveness and efficiency after lacklustre Q2 results.

Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great
Jul 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great

Global spot by Anomaly is the real thing.

Watch Coca-Cola's super optimistic global video, made in Malaysia
May 4, 2020
Ad Nut

Watch Coca-Cola's super optimistic global video, made in Malaysia

Brand thanks everyday heroes for 'filling the glass with kindness and hope'.

Coca-Cola pauses marketing spend amid Covid-19
Apr 23, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola pauses marketing spend amid Covid-19

Soft-drinks giant plans to re-engage with consumers 'when timing is right'.

A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power

Your brain creates the bottle in these simple ads by Publicis Italy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia