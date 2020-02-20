coke

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year
1 day ago
Simon Gwynn

Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.

A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Your brain creates the bottle in these simple ads by Publicis Italy.

Have a Coke, and a million tiny emoji smiles
Dec 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Ad from Ogilvy Thailand shows what you're really imbibing with each sip of the fizzy drink.

Coca-Cola reassures public 'what we share is stronger' in global festive spot
Dec 10, 2019
Ben Bold

Ad follows November's 'Holidays are coming' launch.

Coca-Cola's clay dolls send gifts of love via AR
Jan 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Through a partnership with Alipay, the characters will cavort on product packaging. Also, the brand turned the entire Qingdao skyline into an LED billboard.

Coca-Cola bottle labels double as pride wristbands
Jul 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Initiative marks Pride month in the Philippines.

