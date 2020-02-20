Search
1 day ago
Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year
Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.
Feb 20, 2020
A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power
Your brain creates the bottle in these simple ads by Publicis Italy.
Dec 23, 2019
Have a Coke, and a million tiny emoji smiles
Ad from Ogilvy Thailand shows what you're really imbibing with each sip of the fizzy drink.
Dec 10, 2019
Coca-Cola reassures public 'what we share is stronger' in global festive spot
Ad follows November's 'Holidays are coming' launch.
Jan 30, 2019
Coca-Cola's clay dolls send gifts of love via AR
Through a partnership with Alipay, the characters will cavort on product packaging. Also, the brand turned the entire Qingdao skyline into an LED billboard.
Jul 3, 2018
Coca-Cola bottle labels double as pride wristbands
Initiative marks Pride month in the Philippines.
