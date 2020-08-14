Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility

In an era of rapid social-media growth and a similarly rapid uptick in misinformation, an IPG Mediabrands study checks into the progress social platforms are making, or failing to make, when it comes to providing a safe brand envrionment.

Led by Mediabrands’ performance-marketing agency, Reprise, the study reveals that although social platforms have made some progress on improving their performance and perception, they have a long way to go.

“What this audit shows is that there is work to be done across all platforms from a media responsibility perspective, and that the different platforms each need to earn their place on a brand’s marketing plan,” says Elijah Harris, global head of Social, Mediabrands’ agency Reprise. “The audit is a tool to hold platforms accountable for improving their media responsibility policies and enforcement and to ensure we can track progress over time.”

The Media Responsibility Audit, based on the Media Responsibility Principles Mediabrands recently released, includes an assessment of social-media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, twitch, Twitter, and YouTube) against the 10 principles to check current status and accountability against each principle. The audit consisted of 250 questions and focused on establishing a benchmark on what a responsible platform looks like.

Here's what we learned from this audit: