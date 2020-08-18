youtube

YouTube named most responsible social platform
Aug 18, 2020
Gurjit Degun

However, there is still work to be done.

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.

See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)
Jul 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Nescafe, Let's Café, RealMe, Suntory, Head & Shoulders, Smart Communications and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
Jun 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

They must develop a framework for how to reduce the spread of misinformation and empower internet users to make more informed decisions.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Woolworths, Vivo, Mitsubishi, Safeguard, Hang Seng Bank, Jio and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos
May 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, Grab and Vivo struck chords with stories about—and made during—COVID-19 isolation.

