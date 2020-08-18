youtube
YouTube named most responsible social platform
However, there is still work to be done.
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)
APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Nescafe, Let's Café, RealMe, Suntory, Head & Shoulders, Smart Communications and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
They must develop a framework for how to reduce the spread of misinformation and empower internet users to make more informed decisions.
Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020
Woolworths, Vivo, Mitsubishi, Safeguard, Hang Seng Bank, Jio and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos
IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, Grab and Vivo struck chords with stories about—and made during—COVID-19 isolation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins