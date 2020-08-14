Search
audit
Aug 14, 2020
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
Sep 15, 2017
MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.
