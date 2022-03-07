Ebiquity names new Southeast Asia MD

Media management consultancy Ebiquity has promoted Sanny Manduapessy to be its new managing director for Southeast Asia based in Singapore. She previously led the data analytics team at Ebiquity Australia, covering Australia and New Zealand and focusing on helping clients innovate and optimise digitally.

Manduapessy has over 20 years of media consulting experience across ANZ and SEA, which incudes a decade spent in client services at Faulkner Media Management in Australia.

Ebiquity CEO Nick Waters said Manduapessy played a leading role in developing its SEA business over the past two years focused on innovation, "has risen to every challenge and thoroughly deserves this promotion".

APAC managing director Leela Nair added: "Sanny's analytical skills, focus on delivering value to clients and integrated media understanding,has proved invaluable to advertisers in the region. Having her in in this role is an outstanding result for the advertising industry."

Nair herself had been Ebiquity's Southeast Asia managing director before taking on a broader APAC remit in 2020 to expand in the region. Last October, the consultancy also launched in India.