Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report

Social-media platforms have improved in Mediabrands' periodic measure of responsible behaviour, with TikTok leading the way. But work remains to be done.

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report

The latest Media Responsibility Index from Mediabrands, led by Reprise and based on a 2H 2020 assessment, found that top social platforms’ adherence to principles of media responsibility has improved significantly across most of the 10 of the principles the index measures, with platforms delivering an average lift of 11 percentage points. 

This latest iteration of the Media Responsibility Index follows the 1H 2020 Media Responsibility assessment, which was issued last August.

The platforms invited to participate—Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube—encompass the majority of users globally who are active in a social-media community. The platforms with the most gaps  in their performance had the greatest opportunity to improve.

On these lines, Tiktok was the most improved platform since the previous Index, with the platform showing significant improvement on principle No. 3, which covers diversity and representation. TikTok was not able to provide substantial public data for this factor in the previous assessment. TikTok also saw substantial shifts in its third-party brand safety partnerships and policy-enforcement approaches.


“It is heartening to see a significant positive shift in scores around the key principles of accountability and promot[ion of] respect from our industry platform partners over the last quarter, reflecting a continued collaborative approach to work towards creating a better, safer and more responsible environment to serve our brands and our communities,” Leigh Terry, CEO of Mediabrands APAC said in a release.

The largest increases were seen in the agency network’s Promote Respect and Accountability principles, as well as many platforms improving their efforts to reduce Hate Speech and Misinformation/Disinformation. As further confirmation of the need for a common set of standards, the Mediabrands principles have officially been adopted by the 4As, and the index has been endorsed by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an industry body on media responsibility governance.

“We created the Media Responsibility Index with the belief that social platforms would welcome our Index as a helpful tool, rather than being perceived as another ranking," said Elijah Harris, global head of social at Reprise. "This current Index shows that the platforms heard our call to action and moved swiftly to work together to be better and contribute to a more positive future for advertising and our world."


According to a statement, the social-media platforms are enabling more control over their feed environments, and control of user-generated content is a key goal for them. Snap and YouTube shared that they expect further improvements to UGC controls in early 2021, and other platforms committed to paying more attention to putting into effect more UGC controls and tools for 2021.

Despite these changes, the study reveals that even though applying pressure and creating a culture of accountability works, there is more work to do for these companies. Consumers, advertisers and regulators alike have advocated for more leverage and transparency in their transactions with many large social platforms. The latest results indicate that while platform improvements and enhancements have been made, many stakeholders are still seeking additional leverage and transparency to align marketing efforts with media principles.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

6 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

8 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

Related Articles

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Digital
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress ...

YouTube debuts TikTok clone in India
Digital
Sep 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

YouTube debuts TikTok clone in India

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Media
Jan 22, 2021
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always ...

Just Published

Please, let’s end wokevertising
Marketing
10 hours ago
Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock

Please, let’s end wokevertising

Turning generational social movements into marketing trends isn’t just callous and at times offensive. It could have truly dangerous implications.

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4
Digital
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Overall topline grows by 28% and operating income by nearly 65%, even as pandemic sees company's net loss swell.

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits
Media
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

Leader had only joined Publicis from GroupM one year ago.

A Vietnam perspective: Culture and working life as an LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
Advertising
10 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

A Vietnam perspective: Culture and working life as ...

In the fourth iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, we turn our attention to Vietnam, a market that has made some policy progress in recent years, but with discrimination and stigma still common, many to continue to hide their identities.