tiktok
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
The ‘snacking’ generation: How digital natives consume and create on TikTok
Digital natives have different ways of seeing the world and expressing themselves than their predecessors. How could marketers better speak to them? TikTok For Business Japan’s latest white paper on Gen Z, denoting those born between 1996 and 2010, might provide some insights. We sit down with Ryo Hiroya, creative strategy director of TikTok For Business Japan.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins