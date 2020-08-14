reprise

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility

From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign

A campaign involving a superfan who hijacked celebrity Instagram pages to shamelessly promote KFC has won the top prize in the Warc Awards for Effective Social Strategy.

Take it from Jero the cat: Distance can't prevent togetherness
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Take it from Jero the cat: Distance can't prevent togetherness

Reprise Digital's Ramadan film for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is a bit different this year, but no less sweet.

UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year
May 21, 2020
Ad Nut

UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year

The Malaysian property developer's effort, together with Reprise Digital, includes animated stickers, cash prizes, and a promise to stitch together the "longest family photo".

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise
Apr 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Handy tips for brands from the agency's global ecommerce heads.

Handy tips for brands from the agency’s global ecommerce heads.

WFH diary: Balancing an avalanche of work calls while brainstorming with the kids
Apr 6, 2020
Ben Poole

The APAC MD of Reprise speaks of missing his buzzy office, but enjoys brainstorming with his kids

The APAC MD of Reprise speaks of missing his buzzy office, but enjoys brainstorming with his kids

