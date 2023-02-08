Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
4 days ago

Pippa Berlocher named EssenceMediacom CEO for ANZ

Berlocher joins from IPG Mediabrands’ performance marketing agency Reprise; current boss Pat Crowley moves into client lead role within the agency.

Pippa Berlocher
Pippa Berlocher

GroupM’s largest and newest agency, EssenceMediacom has annouced Pippa Berlocher as the new CEO for Australia and New Zealand. Current boss Pat Crowley who led the agency through the merger between Essence and MediaCom, is moving internally to a client-facing role as managing partner. 

From the last two years, Berlocher was the APAC president at IPG Mediabrands’ performance marketing agency Reprise. The new stint will mean Berlocher relocates from Singapore to Sydney as she takes over from Crowley later in April this year.  

"Having the chance to lead a newly created agency, with the depth of talent and capability in EssenceMediacom and the scale of the global network is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am incredibly excited about," says Berlocher.

"I love the agency’s positioning to deliver 'Breakthrough Thinking for Brands' and really push the boundaries of where we can have an impact for our clients, empower our people and drive culture. I know we are going to create something truly special for the ANZ market and I can’t wait to get started.”

Berlocher is the second CEO to be hired by GroupM's ANZ chief Aimee Buchanan from the Mediabrands agency; earlier in 2022 Reprise's Maria Grivas was appointed as CEO, Mindshare, ANZ. Moreover, this is the second high-profile APAC-level Mediabrands executive to leave Singapore for EssenceMediacom in Australia this year after Initiative's former APAC chief strategist Matt Scotton headed down under last month to join the GroupM agency as chief product and marketing officer. 

Aimee Buchanan Group ANZ CEO adds: “As the transformation of EssenceMediacom progresses we’re evolving and shaping the team to make the most of the skills, expertise and passions of all our people to ensure we can deliver breakthrough thinking and ideas for our clients.

“It’s an awesomely exciting time and I’m thrilled for Pippa to come home to Australia to join EssenceMediacom as CEO. She is a proven leader with the ability to drive transformational change."

Berlocher’s experience prior to joining Reprise includes launching the first DWA office in Singapore in 2009, and leading it until it was acquired by Merkle.

A well-known name in the industry, she was shortlisted for Business Leader of the Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women Leading Change Awards in 2022 and mentioned in the Top 50 APAC Women Leaders by CMO Asia. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC president role
Jun 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Dephin Lim, EssenceMediacom
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Dephin Lim, ...

EssenceMediacom officially launches with new branding and second UK agency
Feb 1, 2023
Arvind Hickman

EssenceMediacom officially launches with new ...

Why EssenceMediacom agency leaders in Asia feel ready to compete
Jan 31, 2023
Minnie Wang

Why EssenceMediacom agency leaders in Asia feel ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.