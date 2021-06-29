Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC president role

Reprise, IPG Mediabrands’ performance marketing agency, has appointed Pippa Berlocher to the newly created role of president APAC. Berlocher will replace Ben Poole, managing director of Reprise APAC, who will leave Mediabrands towards the end of July for a new opportunity (to be announced).

Berlocher joins Reprise from her prior role as head of media APAC for Merkle DWA, where she was responsible for developing and implementing the Merkle B2B offering across APAC. In her new role, Berlocher will focus on new business development, and product and service capabilities, working in collaboration with its Mediabrands partner agencies UM and Initiative. Under her regional leadership, the agency will develop Reprise Commerce, the company’s ecommerce group.

Berlocher’s appointment is effective August 2. She will be based in the agency’s regional headquarters in Singapore and report to Mediabrands APAC CEO Leigh Terry, and Reprise global CEO Dimitri Maex. “I’ve been interested in Reprise since first learning about the Media Responsibility Index work it leads with Mediabrands," she said.

Maex described Berlocher as "an energetic and entrepreneurial leader," who can help position Reprise at the forefront of a rapidly changing market. "...We have been investing ahead of the curve in growth areas like ecommerce, experience design and performance content, while at the same time taking tangible steps towards creating a safe and responsible media environment for advertisers and consumers alike," he added.