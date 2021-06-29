Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC president role

She will replace Ben Poole, managing director of Reprise APAC, who leaves Mediabrands towards the end of July.

Pippa Berlocher
Pippa Berlocher

Reprise, IPG Mediabrands’ performance marketing agency, has appointed Pippa Berlocher to the newly created role of president APAC. Berlocher will replace Ben Poole, managing director of Reprise APAC, who will leave Mediabrands towards the end of July for a new opportunity (to be announced).

Berlocher joins Reprise from her prior role as head of media APAC for Merkle DWA, where she was responsible for developing and implementing the Merkle B2B offering across APAC. In her new role, Berlocher will focus on new business development, and product and service capabilities, working in collaboration with its Mediabrands partner agencies UM and Initiative. Under her regional leadership, the agency will develop Reprise Commerce, the company’s ecommerce group.

Berlocher’s appointment is effective August 2. She will be based in the agency’s regional headquarters in Singapore and report to Mediabrands APAC CEO Leigh Terry, and Reprise global CEO Dimitri Maex. “I’ve been interested in Reprise since first learning about the Media Responsibility Index work it leads with Mediabrands," she said. 

Maex described Berlocher as "an energetic and entrepreneurial leader," who can help position Reprise at the forefront of a rapidly changing market. "...We have been investing ahead of the curve in growth areas like ecommerce, experience design and performance content, while at the same time taking tangible steps towards creating a safe and responsible media environment for advertisers and consumers alike," he added. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

6 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

9 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

10 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Related Articles

IPG Mediabrands names APAC MD for Reprise; McBride to depart
Media
May 29, 2018
Matthew Miller

IPG Mediabrands names APAC MD for Reprise; McBride ...

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer
Digital
Feb 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief ...

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report
Digital
Feb 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

TikTok has made the most progress toward media ...

Just Published

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?
Marketing
5 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?

India has a fast-growing elite and aspirational classes — and their insatiable appetite for luxury reminds global brands of China.

Four agencies race for Zwift's global media
Media
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Four agencies race for Zwift's global media

As in-home fitness market heats up, the Peloton competitor looks to appoint global agency network as it focuses on brand-building.

What gets measured matters: global inclusion census must be just the start
Advertising
5 hours ago
Camilia Cristache

What gets measured matters: global inclusion census ...

More than 100 organisations have come together behind the first-ever global diversity, equality and inclusion census of the marketing industry. The WFA’s Camelia Cristache and Will Gilroy explain the size and importance of the initiative.

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers
Advertising
13 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers

Marcy Samet was promoted to global chief growth and development officer of McCann Worldgroup, and Maggie Connors joined MRM as global chief growth officer.