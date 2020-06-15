mediabrands
Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.
Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux
IPG Mediabrands names global client officers
Media buyer wants to be more consultative and strategic.
IPG Mediabrands hires CEO for HK and Taiwan
Ben Kwan joins in April from GroupM Switzerland and will be based in Taipei.
IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change
Former DDB COO and CFO returns to the Interpublic network as Tom Wan departs.
IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and Daryl Lee to Mediabrands CEO
Krakowsky is frontrunner to succeed Michael Roth as global CEO.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins