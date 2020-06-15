mediabrands

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020

Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.

Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
Jun 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux

IPG Mediabrands names global client officers
Jan 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

IPG Mediabrands names global client officers

Media buyer wants to be more consultative and strategic.

IPG Mediabrands hires CEO for HK and Taiwan
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands hires CEO for HK and Taiwan

Ben Kwan joins in April from GroupM Switzerland and will be based in Taipei.

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change
Nov 13, 2019
Matthew Miller

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change

Former DDB COO and CFO returns to the Interpublic network as Tom Wan departs.

IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and Daryl Lee to Mediabrands CEO
Sep 10, 2019
Gideon Spanier

IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and Daryl Lee to Mediabrands CEO

Krakowsky is frontrunner to succeed Michael Roth as global CEO.

