Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC president role
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

She will replace Ben Poole, managing director of Reprise APAC, who leaves Mediabrands towards the end of July.

Get an Olympian mindset to win the experience game
Oct 5, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Brands keep talking about big transformational changes, but it’s the marginal gains that make a real difference, according to Ben Poole of Reprise APAC.

IPG Mediabrands names APAC MD for Reprise; McBride to depart
May 29, 2018
Matthew Miller

Scott McBride set to depart IPG Mediabrands as Ben Poole returns to APAC after 2.5 years with MEC in the UK.

MEC hires Antony Yiu to boost search and performance offering
Jan 27, 2014
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - GroupM’s MEC has appointed Antony Yiu as its head of search and performance in APAC. He will be responsible for developing world-class search and performance hubs in APAC and will report to Ben Poole, head of digital, APAC, Campaign Asia-Pacific confirmed.

Wearable tech: A chance for brands to exercise sport mindedness
Jan 21, 2014
Racheal Lee

As Asia’s societies become more health conscious and affluent, consumers look for technologies to help them stay healthy and exercise more, or at least remind them to. Do these devices solve real problems, or are they pure marketing gimmicks?

MEC's Global Solutions appoints new head of mobile
Sep 17, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - MEC has appointed Rafis Kadir as Asia-Pacific head of mobile for its international media arm, Global Solutions.

