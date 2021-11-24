Marketing News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

You&Mr Jones' Fifty-five hires former Reprise APAC leader Ben Poole

Shop launches Singapore office, with Poole to lead operations and growth in the SEA region.

Fifty-five, the data and analytics consultancy of You&Mr Jones Group has launched its Singapore office and appointed Ben Poole as its head. Poole joins Fifty-five with two decades of digital-marketing experience in WPP and most recently IPG, where he successfully grew the performance-marketing agency Reprise in Asia.

He will be tasked with leading Fifty-five’s operations and growth in the SEA region as the company expands its regional footprint. This includes adapting Fifty-five’s portfolio of services to local markets and leading the company’s expansion in Southeast Asia. “The pandemic has accelerated changes in customer behaviour, which has led to an explosion of data," said Poole. "Marketers in Southeast Asia are still struggling to reconcile, analyse and use it as a competitive edge."

Founded in 2010 by former Google executives, Fifty-five strives to guide organisations to accelerate their digital transformation. The shop's decision to enter South-East Asia comes off the back of the region hitting significant milestones during the pandemic: 40 million consumers online, $100 billion in online gross merchandise volume and 62% year-on-year growth in ecommerce.

With increasing diversification of investment into ecommerce marketplaces and platforms such as TikTok causing a proliferation of siloed data, alongside a fast moving privacy and data governance environment, there is growing demand for data solutions in the region. Fifty-five is headquartered in Paris with offices in London, New York, Geneva, Milan, and major cities across Asia. A global team of over 300 employees work with clients such as Adidas, L’Occitane, LVMH, South China Morning Post, Cigna and Trip.com.

Editor's note: This article was edited after its initial publication. We had incorrectly stated Poole's previous employer as Initiative, instead of Reprise. Campaign regrets the error.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

