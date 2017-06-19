group m
Sonali Malaviya replaces Anand Chakravarthy as Essence India MD
She most recently led the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as senior vice president, client services.
OMG wears Hearts on its sleeve
By signalling the entry of Hearts & Science into Asia, Omnicom Media Group is laying out a very different regional growth strategy from GroupM.
GSK splits media between Group M and Omnicom
GlaxoSmithKline has divided the bulk of its estimated US$1.56 billion global media planning and buying account between Group M and Omnicom Media Group.
OMD and IPG tipped to retain Johnson & Johnson business
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following a global media review, Johnson & Johnson is tipped to have retained OMD, part of the Omnicom group, and the Interpublic Group as its media agencies in Asia-Pacific.
GroupM launches Xaxis Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE - GroupM's audience buying arm, Xaxis, has officially launched its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore today.
Maxus Asia-Pacific appoints Simon Porter as regional trading head
HONG KONG - Simon Porter, most recently AV trading director at UK media independent Walker Media, has joined Maxus as Asia-Pacific head of trading.
