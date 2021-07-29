Media News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

GroupM hires Aimee Buchanan as ANZ CEO

She departs from her CEO role at OMD after nearly five years.

GroupM hires Aimee Buchanan as ANZ CEO

GroupM has named Aimee Buchanan, formerly CEO of OMD, as CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

She will join GroupM in October to lead its network of agencies, including Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, Neo and m/SIX, as well as its specialty media businesses Finecast, Xaxis and Sightline.

Buchanan has been CEO of OMD in Australia since 2016 and has been with the agency since 2011. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave my OMD friends and family," she said in a release. "I have loved every step of the journey with this team and I am proud of what we have built and achieved together. A big thank you to all of the OMDers across the nation, our clients and partners for all their support over the last 10 years. I am excited to take on the new role at GroupM and believe they are uniquely placed to influence how media drives growth for clients’ businesses and shapes society."

Ashutosh Srivastava, GroupM APAC CEO and acting CEO of GroupM Australia, called Buchanan an "exceptional agency leader with a phenomenal track record and an intimate knowledge of what clients need, and how agencies and their people thrive". 

Peter Horgan, CEO of Omnicom Media Group in Australia and New Zealand, will be covering the OMD CEO duties while an executive search takes place. He said Buchanan has made "an incredible contribution" in her time with the business. "She has been a big part of the successful position the agency is in today, and for that we thank her immensely," Horgan said in a statement provided to Campaign. "We wish Aimee well in her new challenge. We are confident that we have the talent and structures in place for the continued success of OMD and our clients. The executive team and leadership across all offices is strong and we look forward to the next chapter."

Buchanan was CEO of the Year in Campaign's Women Leading Change awards in 2019, agency head of the year in the 2018 Agency of the Year awards for ANZ, and a member of Campaign's 40 Under 40 in 2014.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New ...

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New ...

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB leader Justin Mowday as CEO
Advertising
May 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB ...

Palmolive says something about nature
Advertising
Jun 8, 2021
Ad Nut

Palmolive says something about nature

Just Published

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

The agency’s commerce practice grew more than 20% year over year in 2020.

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of global brand and creative
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of ...

She will report directly to TikTok global head of marketing Nick Tran.

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear Channel CEO after ‘fantastic run’
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear ...

Departing chief talks to Campaign.