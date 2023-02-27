IPG Mediabrands' Reprise appoints global head of social

IPG Mediabrands’ Reprise has appointed Spark Foundry’s Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as global head of social, with immediate effect.

Reporting to Jarrod Martin, global chief executive of Reprise, London-based Cotrina-Vasquez will lead social strategy and a team of craft specialists at the performance marketing agency.

Cotrina-Vasquez joins from Spark Foundry, where he was head of paid social, biddable media. He worked there from June 2021 to October 2022, leading a team of more than 50 people.

Martin said: "We are fortunate to attract a talented leader like Jason to our agency, as we help clients navigate the marketplace, optimise spend, and integrate across the end-to-end customer journey to drive better business outcomes.”

Prior to his stint at Spark Foundry, Cotrina-Vasquez worked for Mindshare as a paid social business director. Before that, he was director of social advertising at OMD UK.

He said: “Adapting and moving rapidly continues to be the norm within social media and to succeed in this space, collaboration between clients, partners and agency is vital. I love how this comes to life at Reprise, embedded in the company values and motivating teams to achieve their best work.”

Cotrina-Vasquez will collaborate with media intelligence arm Magna and advance the Mediabrands Responsibility Index, which informs media investment across social platforms.

“I am very excited to work alongside talented people across the globe to continue to develop, evolve and integrate our social solutions further”, Cotrina-Vasquez added.