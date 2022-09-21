Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Parul Gautam, Reprise

Gautam has achieved six promotions in eight years, which is a testament to her leadership and business acumen. In addition, her team members enjoy working with her.

Women to Watch 2022: Parul Gautam, Reprise
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Parul Gautam

Head of analytics, APAC
Reprise Digital
India

Even though she is still new in her current role at Reprise Digital, Parul Gautam has shown she is an out-of-the-box thinker and an astute businesswoman.

After being tasked with improvising the existing reporting system used by internal teams for business tracking at her previous role at another IPG Mediabrands’ agency Interactive Avenues (IA), she overhauled the pre-existing manual processes by automating reports and creating best-in-class dashboards. She turned the vertical profitable within the first year.

Led by Gautam, IA’s analytics team saw revenue growth of 90% CAGR year-on-year. She grew the team from a single employee to a 20-member team spread over three metro cities within India, handling over 35 clients. In the last year, Gautam’s team has delivered 30% growth and is on track to deliver US$700 million by year end.

Gautam has earned six promotions in the eight years she has been at IPG. She joined as senior manager at IA and was recently promoted to lead the analytics practice for Reprise in Asia Pacific.

Her rise up the ladder is no surprise, as she has often gone out of the way to ensure the highest quality of service to her clients. During the pandemic, it was not uncommon for Gautam and her team to put in extra hours to meet their clients’ needs. Her team has provided support on numerous weekends to Mahindra, Toyota, MG, and Honda for their car launches.

A keen learner, Gautam collaborates closely with key industry partners like Google, Adobe, Talkwalker, and Salesforce as she strongly believes in the concept of ‘share and grow’. For example, she actively provides training on analytics innovations to business teams within the media group and to clients.

As a subject-matter expert, she has conducted dozens of sessions on GA4 (Google Analytics 4) migration to apprise teams and clients on the merits of adopting GA4.

Ultimately, Gautam is a people-person who treats her team like a family, connecting with staff on both a personal and professional level. Over the past eight years, she has had an attrition rate of less than 3%, which is one of the lowest across IA. She has also become a mentor to her less-experienced team members, guiding them on planning out their career roadmaps, as well as skills and learnings they need to progress professionally.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

