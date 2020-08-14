misinformation

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.

Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation posts in 3 months
Aug 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The social-media network has shed light on the scale of the coronavirus misinformation problem, with posts related to fake cures among the millions it has removed over recent months.

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.

Facebook to prioritise 'original news' in algorithm change
Jul 1, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusives will be boosted, while news content that does not have transparent information about the publisher’s editorial staff will be demoted.

Twitter uncovers China-based network that has been pushing
Jun 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Removal of China-based network part of broader weeding out of "state-linked" operations on Twitter.

Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore
May 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

News provider will become Facebook's second fact-checking partner in Singapore.

