misinformation
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation posts in 3 months
The social-media network has shed light on the scale of the coronavirus misinformation problem, with posts related to fake cures among the millions it has removed over recent months.
Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.
Facebook to prioritise 'original news' in algorithm change
Exclusives will be boosted, while news content that does not have transparent information about the publisher’s editorial staff will be demoted.
Twitter uncovers China-based network that has been pushing "deceptive narratives" about Hong Kong protests
Removal of China-based network part of broader weeding out of "state-linked" operations on Twitter.
Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore
News provider will become Facebook's second fact-checking partner in Singapore.
