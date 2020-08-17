social media
Facebook to roll out news service in India
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash
Former BBH Chair Cindy Gallop has led the censure of the agency's imagery.
Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
The new short-form video platform launches in over 50 countries—and during a precarious time for rival TIkTok.
