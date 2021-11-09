Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech platforms for climate misinformation

As COP26 draws to a close this week, the Conscious Advertising Network (CAN) has rallied brands, advertisers and the climate community to sign an open letter calling on global leaders and technology platforms to take action on climate misinformation.

The open letter has more than 250 signatures thus far, including Al Gore's organisation, The Climate Reality Project, Sky, British Gas, Virgin Media O2 and Ben and Jerry's.

The open letter criticises accounts and pages on digital platforms that benefitted from adspend, while producing and promoting climate misinformation during COP26.

Daily misinformation monitored by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and more than 10 climate organisations at COP26 found that climate misinformation is rampant, and current measures from tech platforms have failed to catch it.

To put things in perspective, recent research by Stop Funding Heat located 113 ads on Facebook with messages such as "climate change is a hoax" between January and October 2021, with an estimated spend of $58,000-$75,000 (£42,000- £55,000).

Addressed to COP26 decision-makers and technology platforms, the letter asks for a universal definition of climate disinformation and misinformation.

It also demands "action against climate dis/misinformation" to be included in the COP26 Negotiated Outcome, and for technology platforms to implement climate disinformation and misinformation policies and enforcement that extend to content, algorithms and advertising.

It likens the policies to the robust Covid-19 work that have been published over the past 18 months.

Jacob Dubbins, co-founder of CAN, said: “There isn’t a universally agreed definition of climate dis- and misinformation, and most online platforms don’t have climate dis- and misinformation policies. Clearly, we need both of these in order to combat misinformation that can seriously halt developments we are making to limit global warming to 1.5ºC. We have seen misinformation derail conferences before and we cannot have it happen again. Our planet and our lives are at stake.”

