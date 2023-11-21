News Advertising Media Creativity Customer Experience Technology
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Accor taps Accenture Song to transform its global content production

Accor has expanded its partnership with Accenture Song globally after more than four years of working together.

Accor tapped Accenture Song to deliver personalised marketing and communication content for its customers at every touch point globally.

At the heart of this partnership is ‘Content Atelier’, a supply chain model that combines both physical and digital communication strategies.  

It will be accessible to Accor’s marketing teams worldwide, facilitating the management of content production from initial planning to performance analysis and optimisation.  

This service incorporates leading design methodologies and leverages Accenture’s SynOps platform for marketing and content operations. It will be integrated within Accor’s existing infrastructure. 

‘Content Atelier’ will also make use of generative AI for content production and adopt a data-centric approach, allowing Accor’s brand marketers to increase traffic to Accor’s branded websites, and ultimately provide superior customer experiences. 

"Accor is committed to extending hospitality and inspiring new opportunities and experiences for our guests. So, it is crucial we have the right framework in place to reach our guests in the right way at the right time on the right channels, to inspire and support their travel needs and desires,” said Stéphanie Jaffré, senior vice president of digital marketing and e-commerce for premium, midscale and economy brands at Accor. 

“Consumer attention is not agnostic, it spreads across multiple digital channels and we need be able to communicate with our guests on all relevant platforms, particularly at the research and inspiration stage of the customer journey. Hospitality is all about connecting with people and through our new digital content strategy we can better connect with, inspire and serve our guests.”

Peugeot recently also picked Accenture Song to take on its global creative account following a competitive pitch. The agency will take over the account from January 2024 and has been handed a remit of enhancing familiarity and appeal among a younger, global audience.
 

Source:
Campaign Asia

