Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of Qiddiya City

The film opens with people taking part in activities such as kicking a football, watching a motor race and playing a video game, in a rather lacklustre way.
However, the mood shifts when objects and people get pulled towards something in a powerful force.
One person is about to throw a bowling ball gets dragged down the alley, a roller coaster is derailed and a gamer is dragged through the street in his armchair.
The group of people are taken to the place where Qiddiya City is set to launch, as a voiceover declares: "The world’s first city built for play is coming to Saudi Arabia. Don’t just live life, play life. Qiddiya."
It was directed by Ian Pons Jewell and Nick Roney through ProdCo, and written by Asmaa Mohamed Akram, Talal Haj Ali Bek and Andy Lockley.
Credits
