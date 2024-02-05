The Work Advertising
Campaign Staff
21 hours ago

Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of Qiddiya City

"Play life", a 90-second film, unveils the giant entertainment destination currently under construction 40km from the centre of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The film opens with people taking part in activities such as kicking a football, watching a motor race and playing a video game, in a rather lacklustre way.

However, the mood shifts when objects and people get pulled towards something in a powerful force.

One person is about to throw a bowling ball gets dragged down the alley, a roller coaster is derailed and a gamer is dragged through the street in his armchair.

The group of people are taken to the place where Qiddiya City is set to launch, as a voiceover declares: "The world’s first city built for play is coming to Saudi Arabia. Don’t just live life, play life. Qiddiya."

It was directed by Ian Pons Jewell and Nick Roney through ProdCo, and written by Asmaa Mohamed Akram, Talal Haj Ali Bek and Andy Lockley.

Credits


Managing director Abdullah Aldawood
Advisor - managing director Ross McAuley
Executive brand advisor Anthony Dalton
Senior manager - branding Dima Malibary
Assistant manager - brand Hend Youssef
Senior manager - marketing Laila Alomran
Chief creative officer Shelley Smoler
Creative director David Dearlove
Creative director Pete Heyes
Creative director Aziza Abid
Writer Andy Lockley
Copywriter Asmaa Mohamed Akram
Copywriter Talal Haj Ali Bek
Head of design Stephanie McArdle
Design director Craig Atkinson
Senior designer Oli East
Senior designer Hannah Stewart
Designer Alice Galli
Head of production Peter Montgomery
Senior producer Charlie Orr
Senior stills producer Katerina Gharraph
Jnr producer Olly West
Chief strategy officer Damien Le Castrec
Strategy director Pete Heskett
Strategy director Kabelo Lehlongwane
Strategist Sanaa Choudhry
Executive group account director Sharif El Rabiey
Senior account director Tom Elias
Account director Jazz Brell
Account director Sara Abdulkader
Senior account manager Georgia Holgate
Project director Amanda Poulter
Head of studio Tim Larke
Producer Paul Millar
Motion designer Rob Wicksteed
Artworker Paul Callaby
Artworker Robert David
Artworker Nik Coomber
Director Ian Pons Jewell, Nick Roney

Production company ProdCo
Founding partner / executive producer Zico Judge
Managing director Katie Keith
EP Amy Appleton
Head of production Sam Levene
Director of photography Erik Messerschmidt

Producer James Waters
Production manager Davina Abrahams
Production designer Robin Brown
VFX company Black Kite
VFX supervisor Adam Crocker
Executive producer Amy Richardson

Producer Polly Durrance
Production coordinator Lewes Bridson
Colorist Tom Mangham
VFX lead Guillaume Weiss
CG lead Dan MooreMilen Piskuliyski
Edit Final Cut
Editor Sam Bould
Post sound String & Tins
Sound design and mix Will Cohen
Sound design Lawrence Kendrick
Foley The Foley Barn
Audio producer Laura-Leigh Smith
Music arrangement Guy Farley
Music supervision Will CohenLaura-Leigh Smith
Original music track Générique Et Car De Police by Jean Constantin
Post production Wellcom / Dippin’ Sauce London
Led by Mel Di PrinzioGary Meade
Production company credits (OOH) Wellcom / Dippin’ Sauce London
Photographers The Wade Brothers - Lyndon Wade(Photographer)Lindsey Wade (Photographer)
VFX Stefano Ottaviano
Photo assistant Edward Bourmier
Light assistant AchrafGartzden MartinezPablo Rincon
Digital assistant Pedro Beraldo
Producer Veronica Pales (Blur Producciones)
PM Oscar Viade
Production coordinator Raqui VivesEva Cid

Production company credits (3D billboard & Riyadh Boulevard)
VFX company Electric Theatre Collective
VFX/CG lead Ed Shires
Asset lead Will Medcalf
Animators Gerered MurphyHan ParkShiny Rajan
Lighting Lennart VultoJochem Aarts
FX Ivan Tomovic
Compositors Stirling ArchibaldScott Middleton
Senior producer Oscar Wendt
Wellcom / Dippin’ Sauce London
Mel Di PrinzioGary Meade

Source:
Campaign UK

