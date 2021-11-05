accor
Accor taps Accenture Song to transform its global content production
Accor has expanded its partnership with Accenture Song globally after more than four years of working together.
This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to white royals
AD NUT's RANT OF THE WEEK: The campaign—which uses royals as influencers—hearkens back to a colonial age that might be better left unhearkened.
Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.
Ogilvy to lead Accor group's new loyalty program
AOR appointment will led from Paris and include animation, activation and communication for ALL (Accor Live Limitless).
Accor launches new lifestyle brand
Tribe currently has a property in Perth which features facilities such as a co-working space.
Pullman Luang Prabang debuts with conference facilities
The hotel is home to the largest conference centre in Luang Prabang.
