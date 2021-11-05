accor

Accor taps Accenture Song to transform its global content production
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accor has expanded its partnership with Accenture Song globally after more than four years of working together.

This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to white royals
Nov 5, 2021
Ad Nut

AD NUT's RANT OF THE WEEK: The campaign—which uses royals as influencers—hearkens back to a colonial age that might be better left unhearkened.

Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Mar 28, 2019
Olivia Parker

Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.

Ogilvy to lead Accor group's new loyalty program
Mar 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

AOR appointment will led from Paris and include animation, activation and communication for ALL (Accor Live Limitless).

Accor launches new lifestyle brand
Mar 6, 2019
Staff Writer

Tribe currently has a property in Perth which features facilities such as a co-working space.

Pullman Luang Prabang debuts with conference facilities
Jul 20, 2018
Staff Writer

The hotel is home to the largest conference centre in Luang Prabang.

