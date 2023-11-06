Accenture Song drives off with Peugeot global creative account

Peugeot has picked Accenture Song to take on its global creative account following a competitive pitch.

Accenture Song will take over the account from January 2024 and has been handed a remit of enhancing familiarity and appeal among a younger, global audience.



The shop will support the brand’s goal to be the electric vehicle leader in Europe by 2025.



Work will span all channels and the first campaign is set to arrive in early 2024 with a full-360 integrated launch.



The campaign will focus on the Electric Fastback SUV E-3008 and will be followed by supporting work for the new E-5008.



Accenture Song’s appointment marks Peugeot consolidating all of its global advertising communications across Europe, Middle-East-Africa, South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific into one agency.



“Over the last few years, we’ve seen dramatic and fast unfolding step-changes in the automotive industry and customer expectations,” Phil York, head of Peugeot marketing and communications, said.



“This rapid pace of change requires bold thinkers, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Accenture Song to help us on our journey of transformation into a 100% electric brand that sets new benchmarks for alluring design, driving pleasure and tech.”



Omnicom previously handled the Peugeot creative account. The network was appointed in 2020 and took over the business with a three-year contract from January 2021.

Omnicom took over from BETC and Havas after more than 30 years.



David Droga, chief executive of Accenture Song, added: “Together, Peugeot and Accenture Song aim to do something new and different. Peugeot has an exciting opportunity in the electric category to define their products and services with a distinctive and human approach, emotionally connecting with a new generation of drivers.



“I believe our tech-powered creatively driven model that’s fuelled by our collective ambition will support Peugeot in the vision of becoming a true tech mobility company.”