Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh and global campaign
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

The new logo and campaign signify a new time for the Peugeot lion.

Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën’s media business up for pitch in China
Oct 18, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WUHAN - Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën has begun a review of its China media planning and buying business, currently handled by GroupM's Midas unit.

OMG China announces key senior leadership promotions
Sep 9, 2011
Benjamin Li

BEIJING & SHANGHAI - Omnicom Media Group (OMG) China has promoted deputy general manager of OMD Shanghai Mentor Zhu to the role of managing director in Bejing. He has succeeded Arlene Ang, who has been promoted to chief executive officer, digital, OMG China but will continue her role as client lead on Intel.

Euro RSCG takes creative AOR for Dong Feng Peugeot 508
Nov 15, 2010
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Euro RSCG Beijing has been appointed as the AOR for the Dong Feng Peugeot 508, the car brand's first domestically-manufactured mid-high end sedan due for release in mid-2011.

